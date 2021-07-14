TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TSC stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $686.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

