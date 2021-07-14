Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.86

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and traded as high as $53.11. Trend Micro shares last traded at $53.11, with a volume of 5,313 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.22%.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

