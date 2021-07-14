Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.