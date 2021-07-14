Treat DAO Trading Down 22.8% Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $950,720.74 and $253.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00153368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.96 or 1.00259123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.38 or 0.00948767 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

