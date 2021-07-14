TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TANNZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 6,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $26.64.
About TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.