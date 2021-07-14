Traders Purchase Large Volume of Meridian Bioscience Put Options (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 497 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 788% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $751.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,973,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.