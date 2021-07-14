Traders Purchase High Volume of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Put Options (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,581 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,909% compared to the average volume of 228 put options.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

