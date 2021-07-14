Traders Buy Large Volume of The Hartford Financial Services Group Put Options (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,232 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,728% compared to the average volume of 505 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.41. 11,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

