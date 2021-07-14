Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,372 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,182% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,637. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

