Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 296,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 388,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 79,837 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

