Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $375.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,625. The company has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

