Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.93. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 5,224 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

