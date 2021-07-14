Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,820 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream comprises 1.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

NYSE ETRN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,918. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

