Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $326,000 Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. 57,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

