Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $16.73 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 4.0% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of Pembina Pipeline worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,497,000 after purchasing an additional 203,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. 27,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.51%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

