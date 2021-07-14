Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in StoneCo by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in StoneCo by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 98,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 104,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STNE. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

