Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up 0.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 109,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

