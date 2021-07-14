Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

CEQP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 9,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -657.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEQP. Truist upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

