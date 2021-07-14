Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Insider Anne Stephenson Sells 11,994 Shares

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) insider Anne Stephenson sold 11,994 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $235,562.16.

Shares of NYSE CURV remained flat at $$23.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 269,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,420. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

