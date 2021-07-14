Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

