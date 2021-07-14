Toroso Investments LLC Invests $118,000 in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 223,589 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BB opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 281.25 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

