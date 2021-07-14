Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after buying an additional 173,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

