TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,386,000. Apartment Income REIT comprises about 0.8% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $21,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,798,000 after purchasing an additional 436,332 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after purchasing an additional 368,510 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.37. 4,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 28.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

