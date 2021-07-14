Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TMRAY stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Several research firms have commented on TMRAY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities raised Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Danske downgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

