TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $102,850.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.58 or 1.00016493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007139 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00054649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

