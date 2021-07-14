TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given a $67.95 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 target price on TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TODGF stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.92. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.