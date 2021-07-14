Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,997,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 2,680.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 687,615 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $12,878,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $9,282,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.