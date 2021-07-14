Titan Machinery Inc. (NYSE:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer Sells 400,000 Shares

Titan Machinery Inc. (NYSE:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $12,668,000.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

