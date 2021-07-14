Timothy J. Schroeder Sells 10,000 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NYSE:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NYSE:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:INMB traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,737. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.99.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

