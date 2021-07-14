Timothy Archer Sells 5,000 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NYSE:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NYSE:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65.

On Monday, June 14th, Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $624.67 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

