Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Shares Down 1.6%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF)’s share price fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73.

Till Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. It provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

