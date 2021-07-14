Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,321 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,569. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

