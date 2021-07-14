Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.39% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $34,315,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -213.49 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Bally’s Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.