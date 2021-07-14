Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,093 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 23,493 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cree were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cree by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cree by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cree by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,881 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.70.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

