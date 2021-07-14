Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.92 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,893 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

RSG stock opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.58 and a 12 month high of $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

