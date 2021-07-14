Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Novanta were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Novanta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,572 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.