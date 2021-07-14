Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 5,089 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $179.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.73 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.