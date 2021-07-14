Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 348,943 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,713,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 176,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 80,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $102.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

