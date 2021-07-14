Thomas S. Everist Sells 75,000 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Thomas S. Everist sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $2,527,500.00.

NYSE:MDU opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

