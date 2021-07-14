THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $239,478.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000066 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

