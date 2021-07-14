The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,731.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,731.43 ($22.62).

In other The Weir Group news, insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total transaction of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62). Also, insider Clare Chapman bought 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

Shares of LON:WEIR traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,906.50 ($24.91). The stock had a trading volume of 119,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,476. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,091 ($14.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,886.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of -33.32.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

