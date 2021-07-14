The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $153.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,107. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.00. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.