The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,310,000 shares, a growth of 719.6% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.96.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.41, a P/E/G ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,633,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,843 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,459 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

