The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance Sells 16,452 Shares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,207. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$87.02. The stock has a market cap of C$153.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.55.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.