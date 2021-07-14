The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Trimmed by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. The Toro comprises approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Toro by 331.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Toro by 154.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Toro by 107.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $111.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro Company has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

