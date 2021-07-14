The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 197.3% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWN opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74. The Taiwan Fund has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $37.69.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

