The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.97. 50,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,825. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $100.40 and a one year high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

