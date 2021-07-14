The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 76.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $13.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

PNC opened at $189.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $100.40 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

