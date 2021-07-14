The Pennant Group (NYSE:PNTG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNTG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $39.83, but opened at $38.45. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 1,775 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $2,844,800.00. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

