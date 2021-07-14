The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STKS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of STKS opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $300.19 million, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,374,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,284,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,686 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

